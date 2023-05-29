MLT Transit Center lane closure planned for Sound Transit work

Starting Tuesday, May 30, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to begin road improvement work at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center entrance. This work will require the partial closure of the road leading into the MLT transit center park-and-ride lot.

Two-lane traffic will be maintained at the upper entrance to the garage and the lower exit from the garage. A flagger will be onsite to maintain traffic at all times.

The closure will be in place at all times through Friday, June 30.