MLT Transit Center garage closing at night this week

Through Thursday, Jan. 27, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at night to install a retaining wall at the 236th Street Southwest entrance to the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center garage. As a result, the road to the garage and the garage entrance will be closed. Flaggers will assist vehicles in the garage past 9 p.m. to the exit.

Installation of a retaining wall will require road and entrance closure at the Mountlake Terrace Garage

Closures will take place from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. through Jan. 27