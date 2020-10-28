MLT Transit Center bus loop to temporarily close on weekends starting Oct. 30

Starting Friday, Oct. 30, Sound Transit’s contractor will close the bus loop at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center on weekends to prepare for guideway construction of the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension.

Crews will work through the night into Saturday, and the closure will be in effect for the next six Saturdays, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. This work is weather dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

Buses that usually serve bays 1 and 2 will be rerouted and stop at bays 3 and 4 during this closure (see map).