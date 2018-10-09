MLT Town Center Task Force to meet Oct. 9

15
0

The Town Center Task Force will continue its work in the Town Center planning process with a meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9 in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., second floor.

The draft agenda includes the following items:

Welcome: Meeting purpose and future steps in the Town Center planning process

Visual Preference Exercise
o Building form
o Open Spaces
o Streetscapes and Plazas
o Landscaping
· Discussion of zoning districts based on design preferences
· Next Meeting Tasks.

More info about the Task Force can be found at www.cityofmlt.com/1936/Economic-Vitality-Town-Center-Task-Force

