MLT Town Center Task Force to meet Oct. 9

The Town Center Task Force will continue its work in the Town Center planning process with a meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9 in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., second floor.
The draft agenda includes the following items:
Welcome: Meeting purpose and future steps in the Town Center planning process
Visual Preference Exercise
o Building form
o Open Spaces
o Streetscapes and Plazas
o Landscaping
· Discussion of zoning districts based on design preferences
· Next Meeting Tasks.
More info about the Task Force can be found at www.cityofmlt.com/