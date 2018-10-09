MLT Town Center Task Force to meet Oct. 9

The Town Center Task Force will continue its work in the Town Center planning process with a meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9 in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., second floor.

The draft agenda includes the following items:

Welcome: Meeting purpose and future steps in the Town Center planning process

Visual Preference Exercise

o Building form

o Open Spaces

o Streetscapes and Plazas

o Landscaping

· Discussion of zoning districts based on design preferences

· Next Meeting Tasks.

More info about the Task Force can be found at www.cityofmlt.com/ 1936/ Economic-Vitality-Town-Cent er-Task-Force