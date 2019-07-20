MLT Town Center Subarea Plan to be introduced to city council July 22

1 of 2

The Mountlake Terrace City Council Monday, July 22 will hold a special meeting for the introduction of proposed updates to the Town Center Subarea Plan that include a proposal to increase building heights in portions of Town Center.

The council will also discuss 2018 Comprehensive Plan Amendments and Development Regulations, and review recommendations forwarded from the city’s Planning Commission. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W. #220, Mountlake Terrace.

The following will be introduced: proposed updates to the Town Center Subarea Plan (Text and Map Amendments), Amendments to Zoning Code Chapter 19.50 (Text and Map Amendments), Urban Design Standards – Town Center-Chapter 19.123 (Text Amendment), Amendments to Economic Vitality Element of Comprehensive Plan (Text Amendment), Designation of approximately 1.3 acres of property located on 62nd Avenue West from Urban Residential Low (URL) to Park and Open Space (POS) (Comprehensive Plan Map Amendment) and as Recreation and Park District (REC) on Official Zoning Map.

The Town Center Plan update documents current development trends and conditions, update the Town Center Plan vision, goals and policies, and amend the Town Center boundary. Associated code amendments propose to increase building heights in portions of Town Center.

The Town Center Plan update will also amend the Planned Action Ordinance to reflect changes to the plan, including updated development thresholds. As part of the legislative amendments, the city also intends to update the Economic Vitality Element of its Comprehensive Plan. The amended Town Center would be roughly bounded by 230th Street Southwest on the north, 55th Avenue West on the east, 237th Street Southwest on the south, and Interstate 5 on the west.

A Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) is required. The Draft SEIS can be reviewed at City Hall and on the city website www.cityofmlt.com/338/Town-Center . The 30-day comment period on the Draft SEIS runs from July 19 – Aug. 19, 2019. The EIS will supplement the Mountlake Terrace Town Center Planned Action and Zoning Regulations Final Environmental Impact Statement (Final EIS), published in August 2007, and the Town Center Planned Action Final EIS Addendum, published in April 2013.

The following areas have been identified for discussion in the EIS: land use patterns and policies, aesthetics, public services (e.g., fire protection, parks, schools), and transportation. Two alternatives will be reviewed: No Action and the Proposed Action, which would reflect the updated Town Center Plan and associated development regulations.

For more information or to provide comments on the Draft SEIS, contact Christy Osborn, Community and Economic Development Director, City of Mountlake Terrace, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043, at [email protected] or at 425-744-6207.