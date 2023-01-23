MLT to host Cornhole Open Gym starting in February

Like to play cornhole? Starting in February, the City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a Cornhole Open Gym on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m.

Everyone is welcome, from youth through seniors, and newbies to experienced players. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $4.25 per session for adult residents and $4.75 for non-residents. Seniors and youth residents are $3.50 and non-resident $4. Pay at the Recreatino Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W., and play at Terrace Park Gym.