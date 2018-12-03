Updated: MLT teen suspected in shooting death of Edmonds girl now in custody

Updated 2:45 p.m. Monday with additional details from Edmonds police

The 16-year-old Mountlake Terrace boy suspected in the accidental shooting of a 17-year-old Edmonds girl last week is now in custody, Edmonds police said.

Police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure said the boy will be booked into the Denny Juvenile Justice Center for second-degree murder, McClure said.

Gala Zuehlke, 17, was found shot to death inside an apartment unit at Horizon Park Apartments in the 7400 block of 208th Street Southwest around 4 p.m. Friday. The weapon used in the killing has yet to be recovered, McClure said.

Edmonds police detectives worked throughout the weekend and were able to establish probable cause for the suspect’s arrest. On Monday morning, they developed information about where the suspect was staying, conducted surveillance in the area and the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He was interviewed by detectives before being booked into the youth center.

Three other subjects — two juvenile males and an adult female — were also detained at the time that the primary suspect was apprehended. Charges of rendering criminal assistance will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review, McClure said.

Police had been working with the suspect’s family to find the boy, who had been reported missing for 10 days prior to the shooting, in connection with the victim’s death. The weapon used in the killing has yet to be recovered, McClure said.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have information, McClure said. Call the Edmonds PD Tip Line at 425-771-0212 or leave an email at [email protected].