MLT swim lesson registration underway

Registration for those currently registered for swimming lessons at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion is underway through Tuesday, Jan. 29. Pre-registration must be completed in person to stay in the lesson program.

For those who are interested in registering for the next session and are not currently in swimming lessons, Mountlake Terrace resident registration is Jan. 30 and open registration is Jan. 31. The lesson schedule is available online at www.cityofmlt.com/529/Swim-Instruction. Registration can be completed online or in person at the Recreation Pavilion.

To register online, set up your account in DASH, then follow the instructions at www.cityofmlt.com/530/Recreation-Parks.

The new swim lessons sessions will run Monday/Wednesday, Feb. 4-27 and Tuesday/Thursday, Feb. 5-28.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.