MLT survey aimed at helping shape future of city parks, recreation and open space

The City of Mountlake Terrace is beginning a community-led process to update its citywide Recreation, Parks and Open Space (RPOS) Plan. Your help is needed to determine how to prioritize projects and what the city should focus on for the next 6-10 years. To let the city know how its parks, trails, and recreation programs meet your needs, please complete the Community Survey by November 20. You can find the survey at mltrec.com/rpos.

A number of randomly selected residents will also receive a paper survey in the mail that offers the opportunity to complete and mail back the survey or take it online. To receive a statistically valid result, the city needs a good number of completed surveys so please help the city reach that goal!

The city understands that COVID-19 has impacted our community’s ability to participate in programs and visit parks this year. The 16-question survey asks that you consider needs for the future as you evaluate recreation amenities.

The completed survey will help:

1) Ensure that all parks and recreation facilities in Mountlake Terrace are safe, clean, and green;

2) Provide fun and diverse recreational opportunities that support the health, wellness, and engagement of all community members;

3) Promote connections between parks, schools, and other key community destinations; and

4) Strengthen the local communities of Mountlake Terrace by providing places and opportunities for people and local businesses to connect with one another and thrive.

The survey also addresses the master planning for Veterans Memorial Park located next to the Civic Campus at 23204 58th Avenue West.

If you have any questions, email jbetz@mltwa.gov or call 425-640-3101.