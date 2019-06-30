MLT Senior Center vendor market set for July 6

Attention bargain hunters and seekers of unique items: Come have fun shopping at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center’s monthly Community Treasure Chest vendor market on Saturday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open to all ages, the vendor market will feature various arts, crafts, handmade jewelry, collector items, books and authors, beauty products, vintage items and much, much more.

If you don’t like shopping on an empty stomach, plan to attend the center’s pancake breakfast beforehand — flapjacks start rolling off the griddle at 8:30 a.m.

The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. Learn more about the center at mltseniorcenter.net or on the Facebook page.

If you would to participate as a vendor in future months, email [email protected] to reserve your spot or call 425-672-2407.