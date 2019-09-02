MLT Senior Center vendor market, pancake breakfast Sept. 7

If you enjoy pancakes and bargains, visit the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., on Saturday, Sept. 7.

A pancake breakfast will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. for $5 per person. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be two sales. First, the free monthly Community Treasure Chest Vendor Market, which offers a selection of arts, crafts, baby items, vintage curios, doll clothing, birdhouses, health and beauty products and kitchen items. Second, senior center members will have their own “yard sale” tables of treasures and bargains.