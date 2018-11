The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is hosting Holiday at the Lake Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Starting Monday, Nov. 26, the senior center is collecting donations for gently-used, like new and unique Christmas decorations. Volunteers are also needed for the event — you can sign up at the center, located at 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

Holiday at the Lake includes a holiday bazaar, bake sale and gift wrapping. All proceeds will go to the Community Senior Center.