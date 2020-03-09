MLT Senior Center halting all programming until at least March 23

The Mountlake Terrace Senior Center is canceling all Monday-Friday programming “in order to keep the center clean and their members healthy,” the City of Mountlake Terrace said in an announcement.

The closure affects all senior center activities that run between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. “The center plans to reopen for programming on Monday, March 23, with the possibility of extending the closure date,” the city announcement said.

All ongoing rentals and groups that use senior center facility for meetings, events and programming will continue, including the city’s new Cops and Clergy program that will begin on March 17 and the City’s Hazel Miller Universally Accessible Playground Design meeting on the evening of March 19.