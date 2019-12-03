Reminder: MLT Salary Commission sets Dec. 4 public hearing on raises for councilmembers

The Mountlake Terrace Salary Commission has recommended raises for city council members, and a public hearing on the plan is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The salary commission is an independent body of five Mountlake Terrace residents who review and set the salaries of the Mayor and City Council. The City Council’s salary was last adjusted in 2001.

At its Nov. 13 meeting, the Salary Commission recommended a $100-per-month increase for the mayor and councilmembers beginning in 2020. The pay would increase by 2% annually beginning in 2021 through 2024. Currently Mountlake Terrace City Councilmembers receive $800 per month and the Mayor receives $1,000 per month. The Council has an average of four meetings scheduled per month, and have 52 meetings or more per year. Additional responsibilities include review of meeting materials, attending community events and trainings, and serving on city and intergovernmental boards.

If you would like to testify and can’t attend the meeting, send an email or letter to City Hall. Written testimony can be sent via email to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us or via mail or hand delivery to Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. #200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All testimony must be received by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 to be considered.

More information on the Mountlake Terrace Salary Commission is available at www.cityofmlt.com/2036.