MLT Salary Commission holds first meeting; decision due by Dec. 16

The Mountlake Terrace Salary Commission held its first meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11. The newly established salary commission is an independent body of five commissioners tasked to review and set the salaries of the mayor and city council. The last salary adjustment for the city council was in 2001.

Salary commission members are Margaret Loiseau, chair; Dustin DeKoekkoek, vice chair and Eric Chham, Victor Eskenazi and Judi Smith. Salaries will be reviewed every five years. Appointed members will serve for one salary review term without compensation.

Meetings of the salary commission will be held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month beginning at 5 p.m. in the Interim City Council Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220. All of the meetings are open to the public.

The salary commission has 120 days from its appointment last month — until Dec. 16, 2019 — to determine whether the salary paid to the mayor and/or city council should be increased, decreased or stay the same. The time schedule may be extended by the city council.

A public hearing will be held prior to a Commission vote to increase or decrease salaries to provide an opportunity for public comment.

For more information, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2036.