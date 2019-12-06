MLT Salary Commission approves pay raise for city council

Following a two-month review, and a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Mountlake Terrace Salary Commission adopted a resolution that provides for a $100 increase to the monthly salaries of the city’s mayor and councilmembers effective Jan. 5, 2020.

As of Jan. 5, 2020, the mayor’s salary will be $1,100 per month and councilmembers’ salaries will be $900 per month.

The ordinance also authorizes a 2% increase to the elected officials’ monthly salary each year beginning Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2024.

The salary commission, established in 2019, is an independent body of five residents tasked to review and set the salaries of the mayor and city council. The last salary adjustment for the City Council was 2001.

Members of the commission were Eric Chham, Dustin DeKoekkoek, Victor Eskenazi, Margaret Loiseau, and Judi Smith. Salaries will be reviewed every five years. Appointed members serve for one salary review term without compensation.

The salary commission met five times since September and their meetings were open to the public. Written testimony submitted for the public hearing included five submittals for the proposed increase and none against.

Any salary increase or decrease established by the salary commission is subject to referendum petition by the people of the city within 30 days after filing of the salary schedule by the commission.

“Thanks to the residents who served on the Salary Commission and for those who provided input,” stated Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “The commission did a very thorough job in reviewing comparative information and asked great questions to arrive at their decision.”

For more information, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2036.