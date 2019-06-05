MLT residents sought for new city salary commission

The City of Mountlake Terrace is inviting individuals to apply to serve on the newly established Mountlake Terrace Salary Commission. The role of this independent body of five commissioners is to review and set the salaries of the Mountlake Terrace Mayor and City Council.

The city council’s current salary was last adjusted in 2001. If the commission determines that the salary paid to the mayor and/or city council should be increased or decreased, the commission will adopt by a resolution a written salary schedule and file it with the city clerk.

Members of the Salary Commission must be city residents and cannot be an officer, official, or employee or an immediate family member of an officer, official or employee of the city. Appointed members will serve for one salary review term without compensation. Members are limited to two consecutive terms and salaries will be reviewed every five years.

Applications are due 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019. To apply, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2036 or pick up an application at City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. #200 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City Council will discuss the appointments at their July 11 work/study session with ratification currently scheduled for July 15. The term begins upon City Council appointment and ends when the Commission’s salary schedule is adopted and filed with the City Clerk or until the Commission determines that no salary adjustment is warranted.

All meetings of the Commission will be open to the public and a public hearing will be held prior to a Commission vote to increase or decrease salaries to provide an opportunity for public comment. Any salary change established by the Commission is subject to referendum petition by the people of the city. In the event a valid referendum petition is filed, the salary change shall not go into effect until approved by a vote of the people.

For more information, please contact Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton at (425) 744-6209.