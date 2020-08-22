MLT residents rally to ‘Save the U.S. Post Office’

A group of about 20 people gathered outside the Mountlake Terrace Post Office Saturday morning. in rally in support of the U.S. Post Office. The event, organized by MLT residents, is part of a nationwide effort sponsored by MoveOn.org, comes as Congress is working on a stimulus bill to include funding for the post office.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Tuesday sued President Donald Trump and his administration over changes to mail service that could potentially delay the delivery of ballots during the November election. Read ore in this story from our online news partner The Seattle Times.