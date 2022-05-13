MLT residents invited to join virtual discussion about watershed health May 19

Mountlake Terrace residents will have an opportunity to learn about the health of their local watershed during a virtual gathering next week.

The City of Mountlake Terrace and the Snohomish Conservation District are hosting the gathering to obtain residents’ input on which local creeks and lakes are most in need of improvement.

If you appreciate having a creek in your neighborhood, or enjoy fishing, boating and swimming at Lake Ballinger, you are invited to join the discussion. Participants will help prioritize investments in future water quality for the City of Mountlake Terrace.

The hour-long “Watershed Discussion” webinar is set for noon Thursday, May 19. Staff will provide an overview of the status of the city’s watersheds, talk about fish use in local creeks and Lake Ballinger, and discuss other watershed-wide factors, such as growth potential, pollutants and the impacts of heavy traffic.

To register and receive the Zoom link, visit snocd.org/mltwatershed.

The city partners with the Snohomish Conservation District on efforts around natural yard care, habitat restoration and youth education.

For more information, contact Laura Reed, Stormwater Program Manager, at lreed@mltwa.gov or 425-744-6226.