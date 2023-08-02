MLT residents gather for 2023 National Night Out

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s annual National Night Out drew attendees of all ages to the Evergreen Playfield Tuesday for a range of public safety-themed activities and engaging events.

Police, fire and public works vehicles were on display for eventgoers to enjoy. All beverages, hot dogs, face paint and balloon animals were free to the public.

The first National Night Out — started in 1984 by Matt Peskin in Philadelphia — began with neighbors sitting on their front porches with the lights on. It has grown to a nationwide event with local governments, emergency services, law enforcement and local businesses reaching out to the community.

National Night Out Fact: Texas is the only state that doesn’t celebrate National Night Out on the first Tuesday of August. The reason? How hot the Lone Star State is during the dog days of summer.

Premera Blue Cross again was the Signature Sponsor. Safeway of Mountlake Terrace provided buns and beverages, while Double DD Meats handled hot dogs and grilling.

Other 2023 sponsors were Community Transit, Sound Transit, Ballinger Thriftway, Mountlake Terrace Plaza, Calvary Fellowship, HomeStreet Bank, Mountlake Terrace Police Association, Friends of the Arts, The Party Store, Tour de Terrace and Waste Management.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett