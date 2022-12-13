MLT residents can take advantage of free storm debris drop-off this weekend

As storm recovery continues, the City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a drop-off event for yard debris from residential properties.

“We’re so grateful to our crews who are responsible for the roadways and city-owned properties,” Public Works Operations Manager Jesse Hoffman said. “And we appreciate the homeowners who did their part by clearing their sidewalks and tending to their lots. The city is organizing this event to help facilitate the responsible disposal of downed limbs and leaves.”

The event runs this weekend only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, at the Mountlake Terrace Public Works Operations Facility, 6204 215th St. S.W.

Requirements:

Must be a city resident with photo ID or other proof of residency, such as a utility bill.

Green waste only, such as branches and leaves.

Residential customers only. No commercial or contractor use.

On a similar note, the city’s contract with Waste Management allows each resident to leave additional yard waste curbside, up to 96 gallons, on their regular pickup day at no extra charge. Each customer was recently sent five free coupons that can be used for this purpose. No plastic bags are collected. Branches should be bundled and cut into four-foot segments.

As a reminder, Snohomish County’s Southwest Recycling & Transfer Station is not accepting yard waste at this time. The county has published a list of other resources for this service.