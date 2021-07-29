MLT resident identified in Sunday’s fatal motorcycle crash

Edward Shephard, 64, of Mountlake Terrace has been identified by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as the man who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Snohomish.

Shephard died at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding missed a curve on South Machias Road, continued straight and crashed a short distance off the roadway. CPR was attempted and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The medical examiner’s office noted the cause and manner of death are still pending.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the July 25 crash shortly after 2 p.m. The road was closed for several hours Sunday afternoon while detectives investigated the crash. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said at the time, that while detectives from the collision investigation unit were still working to determine the crash’s cause, there had been no indications of speed, drugs or alcohol being contributing factors.