All Edmonds School District students and their families are invited to participate in a free swim night on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Mountlake Terrace Pool hosted by Move 60!

This is an opportunity to exercise as a whole family, learn new things, and have a fun, free evening.

The Mountlake Terrace Pool is located at 5303 228th St. S.W., in Mountlake Terrace.