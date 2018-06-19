MLT Recreation Pavilion swim lesson registration to open this week

Registration opens this week for swimming lessons this summer at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion.

Mountlake Terrace residents can register on Wednesday, June 20 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion or until 8 p.m. with a DASH account online.

Registration will open to everyone, including non-residents, on Thursday, June 21 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion and until 8 p.m. with a DASH account online.

Lessons start on Monday, June 25 for daily swim lessons and will run until July 6. Monday/Wednesday afternoon/evening lessons run from June 25 to July 25; Tuesday/Thursday lessons will run from Tuesday, June 26 to July 26. Weekend lessons will begin on June 30 for Saturday and July 1 for Sunday. These are short sessions and will end on July 21 and 22.

To register you must create an account and password in DASH, our registration software, by going to www.mltrec.com, click on the registration link and follow the instructions to set up your account.

Lesson schedules can be found online at www.cityofmlt.com/529 or picked up at the Recreation Pavilion. For more information call 425-776-9173.