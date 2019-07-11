MLT Recreation Pavilion Pool wins Golden Teddy Award

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s Recreation Pavilion Pool has won the 2019 ParentMap Golden Teddy Award for Splash-Worthy Pool or Water Park in the “Out & About” category.

According to ParentMap magazine, parents know the best places to play, learn, shop and dine around Puget Sound. Every year ParentMap asks its readers to vote on their family favorites in the region. This year it reports that over 30,000 votes were cast over three weeks and two rounds of voting.

This description is posted on the ParentMap website at www.parentmap.com. “Families around the Puget Sound area love the Mountlake Terrace Pool. The youngest of swimmers can’t get enough of the large, beach-like swimming area, the fun lazy river and the wonderful opportunity to practice swim moves in an area so shallow that most kids can touch the bottom with their feet. Older kids will enjoy water basketball hoops and diving boards, and everybody appreciates the warm, 88-degree Fahrenheit water.”

This is the third Golden Teddy Award earned by the Recreation Pavilion Pool. Golden Teddy winners and finalists are featured in the 2019 ParentMap Golden Teddy Awards Guide, distributed inside the July issue of ParentMap magazine.

Learn more about City of MLT swimming pool programs at www.cityofmlt.com/526 or Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Facebook.