MLT Recreation Pavilion, pool undergoing maintenance work during mandated closure

With the exception of some daytime child care, Mountlake Terrace’s Recreation Pavilion has been void of any visitors during its current mandated closure due to COVID-19 concerns. But that doesn’t mean the facility is dark and quiet.

City recreation staff and maintenance personnel have been taking advantage of the facility’s closure to perform some upkeep to the sauna, pool, locker rooms and public spaces.

With no public swims scheduled, the sauna and portions of the pool have been drained and are getting some needed maintenance; a new floor is being installed in the sauna and the lazy river is getting its liner patched.

Work is being done in the public and staff locker rooms, including a thorough cleaning, paint where needed and concrete sealer being applied to some areas of the floor.

Other work being accomplished at the pavilion includes maintenance on pool valves and pipes, sealing of the floor in the lifeguards’ room and organization of toys and supplies used in day care and kids’ camps.

While the pavilion is closed to recreational use, the facility is operating child care for families that have been long-time users of the program, children of essential workers or vulnerable children who do not have alternate care. For more information on current child care options being offered by the City of Mountlake Terrace, send an email to mltrecreation@ci.mlt.wa.us.

— By Doug Petrowski