MLT Recreation Pavilion pool closed June 17-23 for maintenance

The City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool will be closed Monday-Sunday, June 17-23, for annual maintenance. This includes the sauna, hot tub and locker rooms.
All other Recreation Pavilion programs are on regular hours, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.
