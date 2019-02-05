MLT Recreation Pavilion closing early, residents face frozen pipes

The Tuesday sunshine began to melt the snow that blanketed Mountlake Terrace Monday, but city officials say residents should still be wary of ice on the ground.

The Edmonds School District closed all schools Tuesday in response to the lingering ice. Edmonds Community College has also canceled classes for the day. Bus routes are still experiencing delays. The city’s Recreation Pavilion closed at 2 p.m.

City Clerk and Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen said that public works crews continued to plow streets and spread sand to help commuters travel safely.

City Hall is back to regular hours and almost all of the city staff have returned to work, she added.

Monday, in response to several minor collisions, 228th Street Southwest was closed on the east side of 44th Avenue West, but was reopened Tuesday.

Additionally, Olsen said the city has received calls from residents who have had frozen pipes burst. Information on how to protect pipes during cold weather can be found here.

— By Cody Sexton