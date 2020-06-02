MLT Recreation & Parks announces plan for phased reopening of amenities, programs

The City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation & Parks Department on Tuesday announced its plan for the reopening of amenities and programs in accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start — Washington’s phased reopening.

Throughout Phase 1, passive areas, trails, the fishing pier, boat launch and disc golf have been open.

Once Snohomish County’s variance is approved by the Washington State Secretary of Health, Mountlake Terrace will be able to move to Phase 2, during which tennis courts, the swimming beach, gazebos and park restrooms will also be opened.

Under Phase 3, most Pavilion amenities, Pavilion offices, camps and classes, lap/water fitness, basketball courts, the dog park and playgrounds will be opened.

All recreational activities, pool rentals, the gym and special events will open under Phase 4.

Counties must stay in each phase for a minimum of three weeks. Attendance will be limited and social distancing is recommended in all phases of the reopening plan. Counties may continue moving forward into the next phases or backwards to an earlier phase depending on plan criteria.

For updates or more information, follow Mountlake Terrace Recreation & Parks Facebook page or visit the city website.