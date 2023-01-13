MLT Recreation and Parks offering youth specialty classes this winter

From drawing to sewing to racquetball, the City of Mountlake Terrace is offering a range of classes for youth this winter.

Classes include:

Adventures in Drawing – Landscapes-Animals-People

Thursdays, 4:30-6 p.m.

Jan. 12 through Feb. 9

Feb. 16-March 16

Offered to children in grades 2-6

Resident fee is $100, non-resident is $110

HappyFeet & Future Legends Soccer

Sundays in Terrace Park Gym

Jan. 22-March 5

Ages 7-10 from 2:15-3 p.m.

Ages 5-6 from 3:15-4 p.m.

Ages 2-3 Parent & Child from 4:15-5 p.m.

Ages 4-5 from 5:15-6 p.m.

R$140, NR$154

Sewing Classes with Little Hands Creations

Machine sewing begins Jan. 31 ~ Tuesdays 4:30-6 p.m. for grades 1-6

Sewing Winter Wearables begins Feb. 1 ~ Wednesdays 6-7:30 p.m. for grades 2-7

R$220, NR$242

Beginning Racquetball Clinic

Youth, ages 7 and older, must be accompanied by an adult.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. or Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6:30-8 p.m.

$12 one-time fee

Dance Academy 2nd Semester

Dance Academy ROCKSTARS Performing Company

Go here for additional information on our dance programs.

Children may enroll in the dance programs any time during the year.

You can learn more and register for winter programs here. Summer program registration opens Monday, March 6 at 8 a.m.