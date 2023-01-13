MLT Recreation and Parks offering youth specialty classes this winter

From drawing to sewing to racquetball, the City of Mountlake Terrace is offering a range of classes for youth this winter.
Classes include:
Adventures in Drawing – Landscapes-Animals-People
Thursdays, 4:30-6 p.m.
Jan. 12 through Feb. 9
Feb. 16-March 16
Offered to children in grades 2-6
Resident fee is $100, non-resident is $110
HappyFeet & Future Legends Soccer
Sundays in Terrace Park Gym
Jan. 22-March 5
Ages 7-10 from 2:15-3 p.m.
Ages 5-6 from 3:15-4 p.m.
Ages 2-3 Parent & Child from 4:15-5 p.m.
Ages 4-5 from 5:15-6 p.m.
R$140, NR$154
Sewing Classes with Little Hands Creations
Machine sewing begins Jan. 31 ~ Tuesdays 4:30-6 p.m. for grades 1-6
Sewing Winter Wearables begins Feb. 1 ~ Wednesdays 6-7:30 p.m. for grades 2-7
R$220, NR$242
Beginning Racquetball Clinic
Youth, ages 7 and older, must be accompanied by an adult.
Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. or Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6:30-8 p.m.
$12 one-time fee
Dance Academy 2nd Semester
Dance Academy ROCKSTARS Performing Company
Go here for additional information on our dance programs.
Children may enroll in the dance programs any time during the year.
You can learn more and register for winter programs here. Summer program registration opens Monday, March 6 at 8 a.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.