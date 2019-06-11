MLT pool closed June 17-21 for maintenance; Recreation Pavilion open

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool, pool deck, spa, sauna, locker rooms and indoor playground will be closed Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21 for maintenance and cleaning. The office will be open on a modified schedule during this time. The pool will reopen Saturday, June 22.

The Recreation Pavilion is open for business as usual for programs and activities including dog obedience, dance, land fitness, racquetball, preschool and Kids Krew, and cardio room.

All pool schedules are available and posted on the website at www.cityofmlt.com/531.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.