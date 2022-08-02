MLT police seeking public’s help in locating man who approached girl, 12

Mountlake Terrace police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who approached a 12-year-old girl Monday near the Monntlake Terrace Safeway store, located in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest.

According to police, the girl was walking to the store from her nearby residence when she was approached by a white male in his 40s driving a full-sized gray pickup truck with shiny wheels.

The man repeatedly asked the girl to go with him, but she repeatedly told him no and he eventually left. The girl then went into the Safeway store and asked for help.

The man was wearing a white t-shirt, tan pants and a red baseball cap. Anyonewith information about the subject is asked to call 911.