MLT police seek suspect in mosque burglary

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is looking for a female suspect in a Tuesday afternoon burglary at the Masjid Umar Al-Farooq Mosque, located at 5507 238th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace.

About 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, two subjects entered areas of the mosque that were not open to the public, removed several items including prayer rugs and Qurans, and then disposed of them in a dumpster. The subjects also damaged cabinets in order to reach items inside that might be valuable.

According to police, the male suspect in his 50s has been identified, arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail. A female suspect, described as in her 40s or 50s of unknown race, has yet to be identified. If anyone has information pertinent to this incident, contact Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Pat Lowe at 425-744-6242 or PLowe@mltwa.gov.