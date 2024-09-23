MLT police report to council: Vehicle prowls and thefts down, thanks to pursuit law changes

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department’s first- and second-quarter 2024 reports during the Sept. 19 city council meeting showed a decrease in vehicle prowls and vehicle thefts.
Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw presented the update to the council with Cmdr. Scott King, who gave an update on department staffing. New employees include:
Anjelica Rivera, who graduated from the Animal Control Academy and took a lateral position as an animal control officer. Rivera recently used her skills with Peanut, a hefty hog who hiked along the road when he escaped his yard in January.
Officer Jeff Zarnick, who graduated third in his class overall from the police academy and is currently in field training.
Officer Abdallah Alnso, who finished field training and has been assigned to graveyard patrol. Cmdr. King said Officer Alnso speaks fluent Arabic and has assisted King several times.
The department data shows a decrease in vehicle prowls and thefts in the second quarter for 2024.
Vehicle Theft:
First quarter 2023: 33 – Second quarter 2023: 34
First quarter 2024: 49 – Second quarter 2024: 27
Vehicle Prowls:
First quarter 2023: 34 – Second quarter 2023: 35
First quarter 2024: 28 – Second quarter 2024: 12
King said the significant decrease in vehicle thefts during the second quarter is due to the change in police pursuit laws, which may have also impacted burglary rates.
Burglaries
First quarter 2023: 29 – Second quarter 2023: 22
First quarter 2024: 31 – Second quarter 2024: 13
King said the police department is not sure why domestic violence crimes have increased. However, police have noticed a rise in adult children moving back home with their parents. This has led to conflict in some situations, which “may account for some of the change.”
Chief Caw said newer apartments in town commonly have young couples rather than established families, and people are packed tighter. Families who are more embedded in the community have fewer incidents.
“As the apartments become more established, we’ll see [the conflicts] move somewhere else,” Caw said.
Domestic Violence Crimes
First quarter 2023: 34 – Second quarter 2023: 39
First quarter 2024: 55 – Second quarter 2024: 55
Other statistics for the first and second quarters:
Calls for service: Each time an officer was dispatched or initiated activity.
First quarter 2023: 5365 – Second quarter 2023: 5,494
First quarter 2024: 4972 – Second quarter 2024: 5,137
Reports: Calls that require a written police report
First quarter 2023: 641- Second quarter 2023: 637
First quarter 2024: 635 – Second quarter 2024: 625
Infractions: Non-criminal traffic violations
First quarter 2023: 333 – Second quarter 2023: 272
First quarter 2024: 164 – Second quarter 2024: 175
Community Oriented Policing and Community Outreach
First quarter 2023: 582 – Second quarter 2023: 583
First quarter 2024: 798 – Second quarter 2024: 647
Traffic stops:
First quarter 2023: 1296 – Second quarter 2023: 1,148
First quarter 2024: 1133 – Second quarter 2024: 1,362
Citations: Suspended license, reckless driving, etc.
First quarter 2023: 51 – Second quarter 2023: 61
First quarter 2024: 84 – Second quarter 2024: 99
Arrests: When a physical arrest is made or a non-traffic criminal citation is issued. This includes warrant arrests.
First quarter 2023: 139 – Second quarter 2023: 171
First quarter 2024: 171 – Second quarter 2024: 183
DUI Arrests
First quarter 2023: 28 – Second quarter 2023: 22
First quarter 2024: 28 – Second quarter 2024: 33
Violent Crimes
First quarter 2023: 3 – Second quarter 2023: 11
First quarter 2024: 5 – Second quarter 2024: 10
According to King, all of the reported violent crimes were felony assaults. There were no homicides or kidnappings.
The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is located at 23250 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace.The office is open Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: 425-670-8260
Non-Emergency: 425-407-3999
Emergency: 911
— By Rick Sinnett
