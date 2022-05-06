MLT police recover two ghost guns from suspect in drive-by shooting

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department recently recovered two untraceable handguns known as ghost guns, more than 100 fentanyl pills, an undisclosed amount of methamphetamines and $6,972 in cash from a suspect in a drive-by shooting.

The investigation began March 28, when a drive-by shooting occurred at a home in the 4500 block of 224th Place SW. No one was injured.

Detectives identified a 34-year-old male suspect and the vehicle he was believed to be driving during the shooting. The man allegedly targeted the house and the investigation unfolded over a number of weeks.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force, the suspect was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

The two firearms, drugs and money were collected as evidence after officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle,. The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.