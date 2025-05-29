MLT police receive inaugural issue of young resident’s comic book

A young Mountlake Terrace comic book artist got a boost in sales and exposure from the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

While Sgt. Brian Moss was patrolling his route on May 26, Memorial Day, he saw two children and their dad setting up what looked to be a lemonade stand in the 22400 block of 48th Avenue West. However, Moss learned the family wasn’t selling refreshments, but the culmination of literature and art: a comic book.

A 10-year-old boy was selling copies of his first comic, “Robo Duck vs. Goo Man,” an epic of struggle and triumph, a story of good overcoming evil, and a robot duck.

“The crew jumped on the chance to get issue number one of this future famous comic artist,” Cmdr. Scott King wrote in the Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter.

The comic is possibly the rarest and most exclusive title available. All copies are artisan-made in Mountlake Terrace by the creator and are not available in stores. To receive your copy of “Robo Duck vs. Goo Man,” you’ll have to go down 48th Avenue West and hope the comic stand is open.