MLT police participate in Target Zero video urging drivers to slow down

Members of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department participated in a Target Zero video that encourage drivers to slow down.

Target Zero is the Washington Traffic Safety Commission’s plan to reduce the number of vehicular deaths and serious injuries to zero by 2030. During the COVID-19 Stay at Home order, many highways have had a lot less traffic than usual. As a result, some drivers have been stopped for going way above the speed limit. The Target Zero Team produced a video to educate the public about the hazards of speeding.

Mountlake Terrace has been on the Target Zero board for 20 years. Police Sgt. Scott King coordinates a Target Zero team that conducts grant funded, educational outreach and emphasis patrols.

From 2015– 2017, 64% of speeding drivers involved in fatal crashes were exceeding reasonable safe speed – traveling too fast for conditions. Aggressive driving of vehicles that are traveling at vastly different speeds from the traffic around them can create safety issues. In 2012, the Insurance Institute on Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that aggressive driving behaviors were involved in 51.9% of fatal crashes. Speeding is the most common aggressive behavior.

“With reduced traffic congestion on local roads and highways since the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, dangerous driving has increased resulting in the loss of 7 lives in Snohomish County,” said MLT Police Commander Mike Haynes. “The Washington Traffic Safety Commission Target Zero Team in Snohomish County and the Mountlake Terrace Police Department would like to remind motorists to drive safely and obey speed limits. Lives depend on it.”