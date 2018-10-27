MLT police offer ongoing Drug Take Back Program

The City of Mountlake Terrace Police Department offers an ongoing Drug Take Back Program on business days, Monday through Friday, year round.

According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. Improper disposal of medicine — such as putting medicines in the garbage or flushing pills down the toilet — puts other people and our environment at risk.

You can drop off unwanted or unused prescription medications between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays at the Mountlake Terrace Police Station, located at 5906 232nd St. S.W. In the Police Department lobby, you will find a blue “Medi-Source” take-back box, where you can dispose of old, unwanted or unused medications.

Needles or Epi-pens are excluded and liquids must be sealed in a plastic bag to prevent leakage. If possible, items should be left in their original containers and you may remove or black out any personal information with a permanent marker, if desired.

The Drug Take-Back Program does not accept thermometers, used needles or other medical waste. Find details on the Snohomish County Health District’s website at www.snohd.org/Waste/Medicine-Disposal.

Sharps (used syringes, needles and lancets) do not belong in the garbage or recycling nor should they be flushed down the toilet. Sharps can injure garbage collectors and other workers too so please use “sharps disposals,” puncture-proof plastic containers with a lid. Your sharps containers can be returned to participating pharmacies for safe disposal.

In Mountlake Terrace, Bartells (located in Cedar Plaza Shopping Center at 228th and 44th) is a participating pharmacy for sharps disposal. Please call ahead of time for specific disposal instructions and prices.

Public health officials are hopeful that these programs will reduce the number of unintentional poisonings and environmental damage caused by improperly discarded drugs.

For further information about the program, contact the MLT Police Department at 425-670-8260.