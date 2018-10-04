MLT police nab home burglary suspects after foot chase

Mountlake Terrace police on Thursday arrested two home burglary suspects following a foot chase in the area of 44th Avenue West and 230th Street Southwest.

According to Mountlake Terrace Deputy Police Chief Pete Caw, the burglary occurred in the 4400 block of 226th Street Southwest. A homeowner saw it on a cell phone remote camera around 1:50 p.m. and called 911. Two suspects, described as males in their 20s, started running from the home when police arrived, Caw said.

A police K9 unit located one suspect on 44th Avenue West and the other was caught inside his parent’s house in the 4400 block of 230th, Caw said.