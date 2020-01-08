MLT police looking for video of burglary suspect

Mountlake Terrace police are asking for the public’s help in providing video that could help them locate a suspect in several burglaries in the Cedar Terrace neighborhood Jan. 3 and 4.

A security camera captured a suspect walking in a backyard wearing dark pants, a blue North Face jacket, a dark-colored beanie and black Adidas shoes, police said — and police would like to see video that shows the suspect.

Police department detectives ask community members in the area east of 48th Avenue West between 212th and 228th Streets Southwest to review their surveillance from the past weekend for a person matching this description. If you have video of the suspect or recognize the suspect, call 911.