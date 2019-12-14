MLT police identify ‘person of interest’ in Dec. 6 shooting; say incident was drug related

In followup to the Dec. 6 shooting in the neighborhood of 236th Street Southwest and 49th Place West, the Mountlake Terrace Police Department has announced it has identified a person of interest.

As previously reported, a 19-year-old Bothell man was shot in the lower back and was being driven to Swedish Edmonds Hospital by his companions when the vehicle was pulled over by Edmonds police. The injured man was later transported to Harborview and has since been discharged.

According to Mountlake Terrace police, the person of interest is a known Mountlake Terrace man and the incident appears to have been a “drug transaction gone bad,” rather than a random act of violence. Additionally, Commander Mike Haynes said the location of the incident was not associated with any of the people involved and police suspect that it was a predesignated spot for the individuals to meet.

The police department executed a search warrant on one vehicle involved in the incident and is currently preparing additional search warrants. The victims involved in this incident have been uncooperative, with conflicting stories, and detectives continue to investigate, police said.

Anyone with information about the case can call 911, or Detective Sgt. Scott King at 425-670-8260.