MLT Police Department using new customer service platform

Late last year, Snohomish County 911 partner agencies approved contracting with SPIDR Tech, Inc., a public safety customer service enhancement platform. This month, the Mountlake Terrace Police Department went live with the new software program.

According to a City of Mountlake Terrace announcement, the system allows law enforcement agencies to automatically send one-to-one text messages, emails, and mobile-friendly surveys to crime victims, reporting parties, and other members of the community. The SPIDR Tech platform is intended to improve communication between the police department and the community. It will also assist the department in identifying community concerns and improve efficiency in deployment of resources.

SPIDR Tech utilizes public safety record management systems and computer aided dispatch to provide community members and other stakeholder’s real time updates from police. How does the program work? Anyone who calls 911 for service in Mountlake Terrace with a cell phone will begin to receive the notifications and a survey. Crime victims will receive secondary notifications and a second survey.

Examples of notifications include:

– Notifying 911 callers when officers have been dispatched and if there are any delays in response

– Sending notifications to crime victims regarding their case report, specifically when it is assigned to a detective for additional investigation, if a suspect has been arrested and when the investigation is closed

– Providing an opportunity for feedback regarding the experience with officers and to share any concerns regarding crime in Mountlake Terrace by completing an electronic survey.

“This program will further connect the department with our community and provide new ways to hear feedback from those who live and do business here,” said Mountlake Terrace Police Department Commander Mike Haynes.