MLT police department recognizes employees

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department recently recognized several employees for their work over the past year:

The records unit of Rebecca Guillen, Tammy Custer and Sandy Newgard were awarded the Chief’s Recognition Award for maintaining a continuity of service under the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic.

Sgt. Scott King was recognized for community engagement.

Sgt. Justin Mettler’s squad was recognized got Crew of the Year.

Cadet Mason Pistole was recognized as Civilian Employee of the Year.