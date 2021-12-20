MLT police department recognizes employees

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department recently recognized several employees for their work over the past year:
- The records unit of Rebecca Guillen, Tammy Custer and Sandy Newgard were awarded the Chief’s Recognition Award for maintaining a continuity of service under the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic.
- Sgt. Scott King was recognized for community engagement.
- Sgt. Justin Mettler’s squad was recognized got Crew of the Year.
- Cadet Mason Pistole was recognized as Civilian Employee of the Year.
