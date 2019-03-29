MLT Police Commander Doug Hansen to retire

City of Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Doug Hansen will retire April 5 after starting his career with the city over 38 years ago.

Hansen started his career with Mountlake Terrace in July 1981 as an animal control officer and served as a reserve police officer from January through July 1981. He was hired as a patrol officer in July 1981 and rose through the ranks, and was promoted to police commander in January 2010.

Hansen has 38 years of law enforcement experience, including 28 years of supervisory experience and 15 years of off-duty experience as the Town of Woodway’s police chief. He worked in several divisions including patrol, DARE, and investigations.

He also served as academy commander for the Washington State Criminal Justice Commission in the early 1990s and taught courses at Edmonds and Everett Community Colleges.

In 2015, Hansen graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy Program at the FBI Academy offers an intensive 11-week course of advanced investigative management, leadership and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies.

“Doug Hansen has been a stalwart member of this department for well over three decades,” Police Chief Pete Caw said. “Both his peers and subordinates seek out his advice daily. His strong presence will be missed by all. I wish him the best in retirement.”

Hansen will be recognized at the city council’s April 1 meeting.