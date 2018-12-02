MLT Police Blotter: Nov. 20-28

Nov. 20

23600 block of 48th Avenue West: Four space heaters, fuel bottles and 250 square feet of flooring was taken from a house under construction.

Nov. 21

6200 block of 220th Street Southwest: A car was pulled over due to one of its headlights being out. The driver had a misdemeanor warrant for third-degree theft and was arrested. The passenger had a warrant for driving without a license and for a hit and run. When being arrested, the passenger was found with 0.9 grams of methamphetamine and a pipe.

Nov. 23

241st Street Southwest/4th Avenue West: A man reported that someone had smashed his vehicle’s windows while he was driving.

Nov. 24

22700 block of 39th Avenue West: A woman reported that someone has pried open the back door of her home. Nothing was missing inside but the damage to her door was extensive.

Nov. 25

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: An Albertson’s employee reported an assault with a vehicle, which occurred in the parking lot. A woman was exiting Albertson’s when a vehicle honked and yelled at her. When a man came out to help the woman, the vehicle hit the man’s legs before driving away.

Nov. 26

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: An unknown subject broke the front window of Little Caesar’s Pizza and left the cash drawer open and empty.

21000 block of 44th Avenue West: The owner of Red Onion Burgers reported a burglary at his restaurant.

5600 block of 232nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at Double DD Meats involving a gun.

23800 block of 55th Avenue West: A man took a video of a U-Haul truck driver stealing and replacing his FedEx package containing a PlayStation CR and a 120GB Hard Drive from Newegg with an empty package.

21200 block of 52nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for her domestic violence criminal trespass warrant and was found with two methamphetamine smoking pipes.

Nov. 27

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: An unknown suspect stole three items of jewelry and cash from an apartment.

23700 block of 56th Avenue West: A police officer observed a vehicle did not have a working exhaust/muffler and discovered the vehicle had a criminal traffic violation. The officer stopped the vehicle and checked the driver, who had a third-degree warrant for a driving without a license. He was arrested and booked on his warrant.

23400 block of 56th Avenue West: A woman told police she wants them to remove a man who has been living in an RV in the Bethesda Lutheran Church parking lot.

Nov. 28

5800 block of 236th Street Southwest: A heavily intoxicated man called 9-1-1 multiple times stating he was suicidal. He was involuntarily committed to Edmonds Swedish Hospital for mental evaluation.

23300 block of 55th Avenue West: A woman reported that she had lost her black Carhart wallet.

Nov. 29

5600 block of 244th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect attempted to steal a tow truck from Gateway Auto.

21600 block of 58th Avenue West: A vehicle with flat tires was towed for being stored on a public street for over 72 consecutive hours.

5500 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

