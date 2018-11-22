MLT Police Blotter: Nov. 12-20

Nov. 12

6300 block of 215th Street Southwest: A storage container was broken into and a truck was prowled at SBI Construction.

Nov. 13

6300 block of Street Albion Way: A man reported that an unknown person had opened several accounts in his name and several transactions were made on his account that he was unaware of.

Nov. 15

23500 block of 65th Place West: An unknown suspect drew graffiti on a fence. The homeowner is making arrangements through a contractor to remove it.

Nov. 16

23400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle with a missing rear license plate was towed for being stored on a public street for over 72 consecutive hours.

Nov. 17

23800 block of 52nd Street Southwest: A man reported that his Amazon package was stolen.

Nov. 18

21200 block of 52th Avenue West: A man was arrested for disorderly conduct at 7-11 and for possession of drug paraphernalia.

5000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A cash register, with coins and coffee cards inside, was found in the bushes of Forestcrest Park.

Nov. 19

23100 block of 63rd Avenue West: Three men were involved in a fight that resulted in one receiving aid at Harborview Hospital for a head injury and another man arrested for second-degree assault.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: There have been several instances of debit and credit cards being compromised when used inside the Chevron during July, September and October. This past weekend the service station had about 100 victims. An unknown suspect attached a skimmer to the card machine, which caused Chevron to lose about $3,800 and had $19,000 in blocked transactions.

Nov. 20

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman was seen concealing items in her purse from Albertson’s.

