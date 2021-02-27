MLT Police Blotter: Feb. 19-24, 2021

Feb. 19

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported his Triumph Bonneville motorcycle had been stolen.

Feb. 20

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A car theft was reported overnight at the Taluswood Apartments.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported by phone and when the responding officer arrived the victim said a set of power tools issued by his employer Anderson Fireplace was missing from the truck’s bed-mounted tool box. Also taken was a personal W-2 tax form from his employer, which had been inside the truck.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman said her Honda Accord had been stolen overnight.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported a motorcycle theft that occurred overnight. The victim said it had red wheels and been registered as an off-road vehicle.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Two catalytic converters were stolen from business vehicles at LNT Definitive Building Maintenance Inc. The cost of replacing them including parts and labor was estimated to be approximately $5,000.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A man was arrested for malicious mischief and domestic violence assault after a physical dispute with his girlfriend. The man was reported to have been drinking and during an argument damaged a door. He then grabbed the woman by her shirt and raised a fist as if to punch her.

Feb. 21

21900 block 64th Avenue West: While dispatched to a 911 hang-up call, an officer was advised that a man associated with the call was at the Lynnwood Police Department for contact on a domestic violence report. The victim said she is pregnant and had been pushed to the ground by her intoxicated boyfriend during an argument at their apartment. The male subject claimed the woman had hit him before he drove to the police department for help. Probable cause was developed to arrest the male. He was booked into the Lynnwood jail and cited for domestic violence assault.

3900 block 222nd Street Southwest: A man found a dead crow on his property and saw on his video surveillance that a vehicle stopped near the bird, which then suddenly died. He checked the area but found no spent ammunition casings. Officer reported that based on the video, it was hard to describe the vehicle and weapon used to kill the crow.

4900 221st Street Southwest: A resident reported a trespass after receiving notifications overnight from his surveillance camera system. Upon checking videos, he noticed a male ride a bike up to his porch and then sleep on porch furniture. The suspect was also said to have defecated and urinated in grass on the property.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A Safeway employee witnessed a man exiting through an emergency door with a shopping cart full of items. It was estimated that approximately $500 in merchandise was taken from the store.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic assault. A man at the residence was observed to have multiple scratches on his neck and back that appeared to be fresh. The male said he and his girlfriend were involved in arguments throughout the day. She then left for a while and later returned intoxicated. He said another confrontation ensued, during which the female jumped on him and began scratching and hitting him. Probable cause was found to arrest her for domestic violence assault.

Feb. 22

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Officer assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a stolen vehicle stop after the driver had entered Mountlake Terrace and was subsequently pulled over in the Northern Light Apartments. During a search of the suspect, drug paraphernalia was found. Custody was transferred to the Edmonds officer, who transported him to Snohomish County Jail.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman arrested during a trespass call at Safeway was then found to have a syringe containing a brown liquid that appeared to be heroin. She was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Feb. 23

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Suspect arrested at an apartment location he was associated to after officer responded to a trespass and theft incident reported by an employee at Safeway. Upon contacting the nearby apartment’s resident, the suspect was found hiding and during arrest was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

4700 block 228th Street Southwest: Terrace View Presbyterian Church was burglarized overnight. A window had been broken and the assailant had stolen the church’s checkbook and printer. The Concern for Neighbors Food Bank shares an office inside the church and reported that numerous gift cards and a checkbook had been stolen at an approximate loss of $2,500.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Employee at the Olympic View Arena reported unknown suspects had broken a lock to access a ladder leading to the arena’s roof. A camera valued at approximately $125 was stolen from the roof. Arena staff had also reported a similar theft recently.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: While placing a driver under arrest following a traffic stop, an officer found drug paraphernalia and crystal substances believed to be methamphetamines.

22000 block 39th Avenue West: Packages were reported stolen from the victim’s porch. Surveillance video footage showed a male emerge from the front passenger seat of a white four-door sedan and run up to the house and steal the packages. Items stolen were valued at approximately $120.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An officer responded to a no-contact order violation at the Studio 6 hotel. A woman reported that the male suspect had broken into her room, assaulted another individual she was with and damaged furniture. She then left to get some mace spray from a nearby store and the suspect returned shortly thereafter and attempted to kick in the door. The officer could not locate the suspect in the area but found probable cause to forward charges for multiple crimes including residential burglary, stalking, malicious mischief and the no contact order violation.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police received a report of a verbal domestic dispute in which both people were upset there was “accidental hitting” — when their faces were close to each other and collided. A woman said she had a resulting minor nose injury, which the male thought was caused by his teeth when their faces impacted. Probable cause was found to arrest the male for domestic violence and he was transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

Feb. 24

5700 block 227th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported by a resident after blue graffiti was painted on his fence.

