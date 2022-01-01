MLT Police Blotter: Dec. 23-30, 2021

Dec. 23

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from the Jacksons food store property for one year at the request of an employee, after he shoplifted two energy drinks and a lighter. Police located him walking a short distance away and were able to return the stolen items to the store. The employee declined to pursue criminal charges for the shoplifting incident.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident reported that his mailbox had been stolen sometime recently. The Lake Forest Park Police Department had returned the undamaged mailbox to him, and he was unsure if any mail was stolen.

22700 block 66th Avenue West: Police recovered a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Lake City. The Ford F-750 had been left parked on the shoulder of the road and partially on the sidewalk. A stolen license plate had been affixed to the truck, and a chipper it had been towing was missing and no longer attached. The vehicle’s ignition was damaged from having been punched.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man and woman were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following an argument between them in the Cinebarre parking lot.

23500 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported after a man found the passenger-side door of his truck was ajar. The vehicle’s registration and various maintenance documents that had been in the glove box were stolen. There was also a pair of gloves on the floorboard that did not belong to the victim. No evidence of forced entry was observed on the passenger door.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A woman was trespassed from the Ballinger Point Condominiums at the request of a resident who said the woman had continuously trespassed on the property in the past.

Dec. 24

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Goodies convenience store after a witness observed two men in a U-Haul truck enter the store by ducking through the lower part of its glass door. The truck then left westbound on 212th Street Southwest and a subsequent search of the area did not locate it. The bottom portion of the store’s glass door had been broken out below its handle. There were two packs of cigarettes on the ground. Inside the store lottery tickets were pulled out and it appeared some had been stolen, and packs of cigarettes were on the floor. Surveillance video showed that several hours earlier a white male in a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and red and black gloves broke out the glass and entered the store. He took approximately $500 from the cash register, a laptop computer and several lottery tickets before fleeing the store. The man was last seen running across the street and then walking westbound on 212th Street Southwest. Video showed that approximately four hours later the U-Haul truck pulled up in front of the store and two males got out. The men were in their early 20s. One subject was heavyset with a shaved head and a gray mask on. He was wearing a black motorcycle-type jacket with large orange blocks, white accent striping and the words Calvin Klein on it, a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, and black and grey gloves. He was seen taking several packs of cigarettes. The other male subject was wearing a black jacket and stocking cap with the letters NZ in white on the back. He had a black mask, long sideburns and hair that was possibly a beard. The man was seen taking about five trays of lottery tickets and also cigarettes. The U-Haul truck had a Colorado motif on its side. In addition to the laptop and roughly $500 in cash taken, the store’s owner estimated approximately $400 worth of cigarettes and $10,000 or more in lottery tickets were stolen.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: The owner of a Jeep Cherokee reported that its catalytic converter had been stolen sometime within the last week.

22600 block 62nd Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported after a man realized that someone had hacked into his Yahoo account, which allowed them to gain access to his ADP employee portal for his employer. The victim didn’t receive his usual email stating his paycheck was being automatically deposited and after checking the portal noticed that the last four numbers of the deposit account did not match his. The deposit was then cancelled prior to it being confirmed.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man and woma were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following an argument about opening Christmas presents.

4900 block 234th Street Southwest: The owners of a Ford Explorer reported that the vehicle’s driver’s-side door lock had been punched out. However, it did not appear that entry was made into the vehicle as nothing seemed to be missing.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man walked up to a patrol car parked at the Shell gas station and asked police if they could “mail out” a plastic bag he said he found on a nearby sidewalk. The plastic bag was a clear Bank of America deposit bag that had red tape on the top and was still sealed. It appeared to contain written/deposited checks from numerous different people and businesses. The man then walked off while police were inspecting the bag and a search of the area did not locate him. The bag was later deposited at a Bank of America location.

Dec. 25

4200 block 226th Street Southwest: The owner of a gray Toyota Prius discovered that it had been hit overnight while parked in front of his residence. The car had sustained heavy damage to its rear end.

22400 block 48th Avenue West: Three credit cards belonging to a man and a woman were found on the sidewalk and turned into police.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported in which a man said the community mailboxes for Meadow Place were pried open. It was unknown at that time if anything had been taken.

22700 block 73rd Avenue West: A white Ford Explorer associated with a reported vehicle prowl in progress at the Andorra Apartment Homes was subsequently pulled over after driving away from the scene. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the Bothell Police Department and a search revealed him to be in possession of several drug paraphernalia items. Police subsequently determined that probable cause existed to also charge him with possession of a stolen vehicle, stemming from the incident at the apartment complex’s parking lot, and obstructing a law enforcement officer. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail. A female subject was arrested for driving the SUV with a suspended license and failure to transfer her vehicle’s title within 45 days of it being purchased, which had occurred approximately eight months ago. She was found to be in possession of blue M30 fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia. The Ford Explorer was impounded so police could apply for a search warrant for the vehicle.

Dec. 26

No major incidents were reported.

Dec. 27

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police arrested a man for violating the distance restrictions of a no-contact order. He had been engaged in an argument with a woman, during which their vehicles collided and at one point he started to drive away with her on the hood of his car. The man was transported to the Snohomish County Jail and also booked on charges of hit-and-run, reckless endangerment and for making false statements both about his identity and the incident that had just occurred.

Dec. 28

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported after a man discovered the chain link fence located on the business property where he leases space had been damaged and cut open.

4500 block 224th Place Southwest: A gray Ford F-150 reported stolen out of Lynnwood was recovered. The vehicle had front-end damage and its bed contained a bicycle that was thought to also possibly be stolen. The truck was left parked near a residence and had a stolen license plate attached to it.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: A Mountlake Terrace Parks and Recreation employee reported that someone had broken a small window at the Evergreen Playfields office building.

4200 block 242nd Street Southwest: Mail theft was reported after a resident observed on surveillance video that a subject driving a white car had taken mail from the mailboxes located in his cul-de-sac. The man stated his mail containing a medical bill and a credit card promotional offer, along with his mother-in-law’s replacement credit card, was stolen on the previous day. The suspect(s) then made more than $1,535 in fraudulent charges at several different retailers in Tulalip and Marysville.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic violence assault after she punched a man she lives with several times and scratched him. The man was observed to have visible red marks on his arms and face, and a scratch on his chest from the incident. Police subsequently determined there was probable cause to charge the woman with resisting arrest after she lowered her body to the ground, wrapped her leg around the rear tire of the patrol vehicle, refused several requests to get up and pushed against officers when they attempted to help pick her up off the snow. She was transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

23600 block Highway 99 in Edmonds: Police took custody from the Edmonds Police Department of man who had an outstanding warrant in Mountlake Terrace. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

24300 block 59th Avenue West: A resident reported that he had been harassed and threatened over the phone by a man who said he would come to his house and shoot him. Police subsequently determined there was probable cause to arrest the man for harassment – threats to kill. He was located at the America’s Best Value Inn in Lynnwood, then arrested and transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

Dec. 29

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man and woman were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following an argument in which no assault was said to have occurred.

Dec. 30

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at the Crazy Moose Casino after a man used a fake $100 bill to buy into a game of blackjack that he then cashed out of a short time later. Two other men appeared to be assisting him and all three men left the casino prior to police arriving. An area check was unable to locate the subjects.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell