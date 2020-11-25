MLT police assist in Edmonds as van attempts to run officers over, rams vehicles

Following up on a report of a suspicious vehicle opening mailboxes Tuesday night, Edmonds police arrested two suspects after one of them attempted to run over two officers and rammed two police vehicles.

No one was injured during the incident, which started just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were called to the 900 block of Daley Street for a report of a vehicle driving through the neighborhood opening mailboxes. Officers found the suspect vehicle leaving the area and they initiated a stop on 86th Place West — a dead-end street just off Bowdoin Way.

As two officers got out of their patrol vehicle to contact the suspect, the male driver made a sudden U-turn and quickly accelerated toward them on the very narrow street, said Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure. “One officer had to jump into a large bush to avoid being run over,” McClure said, adding the officer was less than a foot away when the suspect vehicle ran through that same bush.

The suspect vehicle — a white van — then sideswiped the officers’ patrol vehicle, shattering the driver’s-side window and causing significant body damage. “The second officer also had to jump out of the way or he would have been hit as well,” McClure said.

A sergeant was turning onto 86th Place West as the incident unfolded, and the van sped directly toward his patrol vehicle and rammed it, causing damage to the patrol car’s driver’s side push bar and mirror. After a brief pursuit, the driver and a woman passenger abandoned the van and fled on foot near the Five Corners neighborhood.

Police deployed its K9 police dog Ace, who found one suspect — a 38-year-old woman whose residence wasn’t immediately known — hiding near an abandoned house. The van driver — a 24-year-old Kent man — was discovered a short time later hiding in the garbage can of a residence.

The female suspect initially lied about her identity but was ultimately determined to have an active Department of Corrections warrant for drug violations. The male suspect was booked for three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of malicious mischief, eluding a police vehicle and driving on a suspended license, plus two felony warrants and two misdemeanor warrants.

The suspect vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant. Due to Edmonds’ officers involvement, the collision investigation was handled by Lynnwood police. Police officers from Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Mill Creek and deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.