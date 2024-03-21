MLT police arrest home invasion robbery suspects

Investigators on Wednesday arrested three people in a series of home invasion robberies, including one in Mountlake Terrace Jan. 15.

Mountlake Terrace detectives worked the operation with Seattle police, North Sound Metro SWAT and Seattle SWAT. The arrests were made in Seattle.

“We are grateful to be able to hold these individuals accountable for their actions, and give the victims of this terrible crime some justice,” Cmdr. Scott King said. “We would like to thank all the agencies involved for their assistance.”

A 27-year-old man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of robbery. Two others were booked into the King County Jail. Allegations against them include kidnapping, theft, assault and vehicle theft. One of the suspects was in possession of a firearm while attempting to run from officers.

The Jan. 15 robbery occurred in a neighborhood near the Forest Crest Playfield Complex along 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. Four armed people entered the home early that morning, apparently looking for valuables, mostly electronics. The four people inside the home — two adults and two children — were not injured.